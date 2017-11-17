Home invasion

At approximately 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, November 16 officers with the Kernersville Police Department responded to a home invasion in progress at 120 Farmwood Drive, according to a KPD news release. Upon arrival, officers located two masked suspects fleeing from the back door of the victim’s apartment, police said.

One of the alleged suspects was immediately apprehended and placed under arrest. The other alleged suspect fled on foot, and is still at large. Police said a third suspect was later identified and located in the area and taken into custody.

Police said they are looking for a suspect described as a medium built black male in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a red bandanna covering his face.

According to the KPD, Derick Fletcher, black male 23 years old, and Ashton Joyce, white male 20 years old, were each charged with 1st Degree Burglary and Robbery with a Dangerous weapon in the alleged incident. They were placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center and held on $100,000.00 secured bond.

Anyone having any information is asked to contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.