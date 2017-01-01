Home invasion

Officers with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) were dispatched to a home invasion in progress in the 800 block of Ragland Street at approximately 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a male subject had forced entry into the home. The suspect fled from the residence in an unknown direction, prior to the arrival of police.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.