Holt

KERNERSVILLE – Mr. Carl Monroe Holt, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehab. Carl was born on May 11, 1935 in Guilford County to the late Monroe and Laura Joyce Holt. He was a member of Kernersville Wesleyan Church. Carl served as Military Police in the United States Army in Fort Lee, VA. He retired from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center after 16 years of service. Carl loved working on his VW and going to car shows. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR. Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great friend to all who knew him.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Peggy Macy Holt; a son, Mark Holt (wife, Ann); one grandchild whom he loved so much, Kennadi Holt; one sister, Rebecca Drake; and one brother in law, Danny Macy (wife, Janice)

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Phil Hulen and Dr. Don Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Piney Grove Fire & Rescue, 7525 Vance Rd, Walkertown, NC 27051.

Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com