Samuel Joseph Hollis, 73, died at home, following a long gallant fight with cancer, as he was sur-rounded by his loving family on October 10, 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12:00PM Noon Saturday October 14, 2017 at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Paul Dechant O.S.F.S. officiating. Inurnment with full Mili-tary Honors will follow in the church columbarium.

A native of Crucible, Pennsylvania, Sam was the son of the late Mae Martin Osborne and Joseph Gallagher Hollis. He served his country with the United States Army in Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars. He was retired from his business, Precision Ma-chine and Tool, and thoroughly enjoyed working with his classic cars.

In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by sisters Mary, Betty, Bertha, and Lor-raine.

Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years Donna Polander Hollis of the home; daughters June Hartness and Michael of Walnut Cove, Reneé Clubb and Jason of Winston-Salem, and Amanda Hollis of Charlotte; grandchildren Hannah Hartness, Miša Clubb, and Alena Clubb; sisters Sally Kerfoot and

Bernie of Cleveland, OH, and Olive Pauza and Charles.

The family will visit with friends from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Friday evening at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home, and also following Mass on Saturday in Salesian Hall of the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be directed to the Veterans ministry of Hospice of Forsyth, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.