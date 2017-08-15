Holder

Kay Ballard Holder, 83, went home to be with the Lord August 14, 2017.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Friday August 18, 2017 at Cherry Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Drew Southern officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Gur Cemetery.

Kay was born May 15, 1934 to the late Bertha Marshall Ballard and Arthur Pinkney Ballard. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Dale Holder.

Kay was a longtime member of Cherry Street United Methodist Church, serving in various ca-pacities and was named “Lay Person” of the year on multiple occasions. She volunteered as “team Mom” and expert Kool-Aid mixologist for many little league baseball teams during the thirty-four years her husband and son coached.

Survivors include her son Danny Holder and wife Karen; grandchildren Farrah Hilton and hus-band Richard, and Chris Holder and wife Loren; great-grandchildren Emerie Hilton, Smith Holder, and Berklie Hilton; and many loved nieces and nephews.

The family will visit with friends from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday evening at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service.

Donations may be made to the Children’s Home Society of NC, 1001 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.