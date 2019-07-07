Holcomb

KERNERSVILLE – Ralph Clayton Holcomb, Sr., 88, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his home. Ralph was born on November 4, 1930 in Yadkin County to Rovy and Mallie Pendry Holcomb. Ralph was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He coached baseball at Kernersville Little League for Adams-Millis for several years and also coached in Yadkinville. Ralph enjoyed gardening, especially growing tomatoes. He was a kind and fair man, who set the bar high of how to live.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his sister, Inez McClannon.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Betty I. Holcomb; three daughters, Becky Triplett (Charles), Jan Reavis, and Belinda Hudspeth (Lonnie); two sons, Ralph C. Holcomb, Jr. (Ann), and Stanley Holcomb; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild a sister, Nellie Swaim; a brother, JC Holcomb; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 At Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Carol Wilkinson officiating.

