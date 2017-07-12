Hogan

Following a short illness, Frederick B.C. Hogan died in Sedona, Az. on June 20, 2017, at the age of 99. His wife of 72 years, Olga preceded him in death on May 3, 2016.

He is survived by his son – Fred J. (wife Marlene) of Cape Coral, Fl. and daughter Patricia Hogan Mooney (husband John) of Sedona, Az., two grandchildren, Fred C. Hogan and Megan Hogan Smith (Matt), and one great-grandchild Liam Smith.

Fred was born on August 9, 1917 in Pittsfield, MA to Fred C. and Katherine Hogan.

Fred started his career as a tool maker at E.D. Jones and General Electric. In the late 1940‘s he started his own plastic injection molding company, Greylock Plastics, in Pittsfield. During this time he was a member and president of the Rotary Club, and a member and president of the Berkshire Hills Country Club. He worked tirelessly on Diocesan fund raising campaigns for his Bishop, and for local high school athletic programs.

After selling Greylock Plastics and retiring from there he worked as an independent manufacturers rep. in the New England area, for 18 years.

Upon retirement, Fred and his wife Olga moved to Winston Salem, N.C. A member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Fred joined the Knights of Columbus, and achieved the rank of 4th degree. For a number of years he was responsible for his Council’s publicity. Ever the passionate fundraiser he worked annually on the Council’s Lamb fundraising program and Staddon Cain scholarship campaign.

In April of 2016 Fred and Olga relocated to Sedona, Az.

A funeral mass was held on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, in Kernersville, N.C.