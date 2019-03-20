Hodges

John Andrew “Andy” Hodges, 81, passed away March 18, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 7:00PM Thursday March 21, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. John Pruitt and Rev. George Murray officiating. Inurnment with full Military Honors will be held 9:00AM Friday March 22, 2019 in the Salisbury National Cemetery.

A native of Johnson County, NC, Andy was the son of the late Hilda Lucille Keen and John Vernon Hodges. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by sisters, Susan Martin and Helen Wicker.

Andy served his Country with the United States Marine Corps for twenty-one years, and retired as a Captain. He later would retire from ABF Freight Lines following another twenty-one years of service. He was an avid supporter of his troops, Atlanta Braves, Wake Forest sports, his church, but mostly his family.

Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Faye Hodges of the home; sons, Jay Hodges of High Point, and Steve Hodges and Claudia of Kernersville; grandchildren, John Hodges and Donna, Kristen Lanier and Josh, Alec Hodges and Rachel, and Jarrett Hodges; great-grandchildren, Daylen, Kennedy, and Tenley; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends from 5:00PM until 7:00PM Thursday evening at the funeral home.

