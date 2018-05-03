Hobson sentenced

A former High Point Regional Hospital employee and Kernersville resident who stole close to $4 million from the hospital was sentenced on Wednesday, May 2 in federal court in Winston-Salem, announced United States Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina. Kimberly Russell Hobson, 46, was sentenced to a 102 month term of imprisonment on charges of wire fraud, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 5 & 6, 2018 edition.