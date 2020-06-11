The Kernersville Museum has announced the awarding of a $10,000 grant made possible through the sponsorship of the Joseph Kerner Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution to help fund the restoration of the 1870s weaning cabin.
For more, see the Thursday, June 11, 2020 edition.
Historic village restoration
