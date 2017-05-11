May is Historic Preservation Month, and members of the Kernersville Historic Preservation Society will hold their next meeting on Monday, May 15 at the old St. Paul’s Cemetery on South Main Street, one of the oldest African American cemeteries in Forsyth County.
For more, see the Thursday, May 11, 2017 edition.
Historic Preservation Month
May is Historic Preservation Month, and members of the Kernersville Historic Preservation Society will hold their next meeting on Monday, May 15 at the old St. Paul’s Cemetery on South Main Street, one of the oldest African American cemeteries in Forsyth County.
Previous post: Fire station design