Hinson

Mr. Thurman Lee Hinson, 86, passed away September 17, 2018 at Brookstone Retirement Home in Lexington. He was born November 10, 1931 in Columbus Co. to the late Seth Hinson and Annie Jane Cartret Hinson. Mr. Hinson was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Elbert Hinson, Harrell Hinson, Geneva Davis, and Thelma Hinson. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth Holder Hinson of the home; his daughter, Diane Meares and husband Timothy of Kernersville; a grandson, Luke Meares and a granddaughter, Rachel Meares; four sisters, Gladys Joines and husband Al of Fayetteville, Bobbie Purser and husband Jim, Margie Buffkin and Betty Tedder, all of Whiteville; a brother, Seth Hinson, Jr. and wife Ellen of Colorado. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Friday, September 21, 2018 at Main Street United Methodist Church, with Dr. Al Ward, Rev. R. Dale Hilton, and Rev. Rick Carter officiating. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery. There will be a reception for family and friends in the fellowship hall immediately following the burial. Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Davidson County Hospice, 200 Hospice Way, Lexington, NC 27292. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .