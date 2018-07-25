After saying goodbye to Pastor Jason Murray after 12 years of serving at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Dr. Alton Cook was invited to help the congregation in transition as the interim pastor as they search for their next full-time pastor.
For more, see the Tuesday, July 24, 2018 edition.
Hillcrest Baptist
After saying goodbye to Pastor Jason Murray after 12 years of serving at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Dr. Alton Cook was invited to help the congregation in transition as the interim pastor as they search for their next full-time pastor.
Previous post: Bright Beginnings
Next post: Duke rate filings