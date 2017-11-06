Hiatt

Barbara Mae Moss Hiatt

July 10, 1943 – November 1, 2017

There is beauty to be found even with the deepest loss because it shows just how much the person is loved. Surrounded by her family, this endless love was felt by Barbara Mae Moss Hiatt, aka “Granny B” and “Barbs,” as she entered her heavenly home on November 1, 2017.

Barbara was born a country girl in Yadkin County on July 10, 1943 to the late Josephine W. Moss and the late Everett R. Moss.

Her “heart and soul” was given to those she loved so dearly. She is survived by her devoted husband, Marvin T. Hiatt and her precious sons, Everett “Dean” Hiatt (Theresa), and Tracy D. Hiatt. In addition, she is survived by her beloved grandchildren: Everett Hiatt (Christy), Amanda Hiatt, and Whitney Hiatt. Her beautiful great-grandchildren are Lailyn, Kaitlyn, Sianna, and Isabelle Hiatt. Barbara was one of twelve children. She is survived by her sisters: Leigh Dutton, Jessie Freeman (Jack), Brenda Moss-Clifton (Billy), Carol Rhodes (Ronald), and Tammy Greenwood (Dennis) and by her brothers William “Bill” Moss, Tim Moss, Rex Moss, and Eddie Moss (Joyce). She is preceded in death by her brothers Jackie Ray Moss and Jimmy Moss. She also is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, in-laws, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many, many friends.

Barbara loved the simple things in life, such as playing games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She became one of them as they played and enjoyed special treats, such as ice cream and cookies. Barbara showered them with so much love and they adored her. These children will have the greatest memories of a “Granny B” who loved them with every fiber of her being.

Barbara was a devoted wife and mother, fiercely loving her husband and two sons. She and Marvin made a home filled with love and joy. Together, they raised two, outstanding men. Her family was her reason for living.

As a sister, Barbara was the confidant, the listener, the advisor to many. She loved all of her brothers and sisters, dearly. When they needed a friend, she was there. When they needed a soft shoulder, she offered hers.

She was more at home in the outdoors, especially during the spring. Barbara loved working in the yard. She was a master gardener, planting beautiful flowers for the butterflies to enjoy. Barbara even found happiness in mowing the yard.

When you went to visit, she loved to sit on the porch or out in the yard to talk. You were always welcomed, cared for, and you felt so loved when you were around her. If you were lucky, she had a pot of pinto beans and homemade biscuits or cornbread in the oven. Barbara was a great cook and baker. She loved to fix huge, delicious meals during the holidays and all were welcomed.

A celebration of Barbara Hiatt’s life was held at Triad Park in Kernersville, NC on Sunday, November 5th at 2:00 PM.

A funeral service will be held at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home on November 8, 2017 at 6:00 PM in Kernersville, NC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara’s honor to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com