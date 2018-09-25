As a way to help other women, Robyn “Royalty” Chavis released her new book, “The Breakthrough to Breakout, To Be Bold, Beautiful and New” to help other women overcome traumatic experiences in their life.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 22 & 23, 2018 edition.
Helping other women
