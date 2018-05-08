On April 13, the Mosqueda family lost everything they owned in a devastating fire.
Now, First Christian Church Ministries has offered to let them hold a yard sale to raise money, but they are looking for donations, and Lisa Bower, a member of FCCM who saw the fire, decided to start a GoFundMe for the family.
Helping fire victims
