During the NC Chamber’s 78th annual meeting, Kernersville resident and Brigadier General J.R. Gorham received the N.C .Chamber’s Distinguished Public Service Award for his leadership in both the public and private sectors, and, more recently, for his efforts to impact the lives of at-risk youth.
For more, see the Thursday, July 30, 2020 edition.
Helping at-risk youth
