Lorraine Hope Heinzelman, 104, died May 13, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday 17, 2019 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, officiated by Father Paul Dechant O.S.F.S. En-tombment will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memories.

Lorraine was born October 25, 1914 to the late Otho A. Hope and Cora Tracy Hope in Silver Lake, Indiana. She was a first grade teacher for over 21 years in Indiana.

Lorraine enjoyed playing the organ and piano. She was one of the first organists at Holy Cross Catholic Church. In her retirement she enjoyed golfing and even made a hole in one at the age of 74. Lorraine will be remembered for her dry sense of humor, her faith, and sewing/quilting.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Karl J. Heinzelman, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, and a great-granddaughter.

Survivors include; daughter, Patricia Walsh Jones and Norman of Crystal Lake, Illinois; son, Da-vid A. Walsh, Sr. of Kernersville, North Carolina; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; and many extended family and friends

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church 616 S. Cherry Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284, The Shepherd’s Center, 431-B W Boden-hamer St, Kernersville, NC 27284, and/or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Comfort Keepers, Walnut Ridge Assisted Living, and Trellis Supportive Care.

