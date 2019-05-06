Hedgecock

Ricky Lee Hedgecock, 62, went home to be with the Lord May 5, 2019.

Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held 5:00PM Wednesday May 8, 2019 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel with Kenny Hedgecock officiating. Interment will be in the Sandy Ridge United Methodist Church Cemetery.

A native of Guilford County, Ricky was the son of the late John Henry Hedgecock, Jr. and Lois Emily Idol Hedgecock who survives. In addition to his father, Ricky also was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy Craig Hedgecock.

Survivors include his mother, Lois Hedgecock of Colfax; sisters, Karen Robertson and Grant of Greensboro, and Rhonda Kay Hedgecock of Pleasant Garden; brother, Darrell Hedgecock and Kathy of Kernersville; and nieces, Courtney Hedgecock, Olivia Robertson, and Victoria Robertson; Brenda Cook and numerous other extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends from 4:00PM until time for the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

