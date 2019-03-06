Hedgecock

Kernersville – Mrs. Dorothy Viola McGee Hedgecock, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Dorothy was born in Forsyth County on October 21, 1926 to Eugene Oscar and Mary Della Rutledge McGee. She has been a member of Union Grove Baptist Church since 1940 where she enjoyed her time teaching Sunday School. Dorothy also enjoyed cooking. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by seven siblings. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Ivey C. Hedgecock; one son, Kenneth C. Hedgecock (wife, Diane); grandson, Bryan C. Hedgecock (wife, Stephanie); three great grandchildren, Sophia, Sienna, and Bryce Hedgecock; and numerous wonderful nieces and nephews, including Sylvia Clodfelter, who helped care for Dorothy.

A graveside service for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Union Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Roberson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Friday at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to Union Grove Baptist Church at 5424 Union Grove Road, Oak Ridge, NC 27310. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.