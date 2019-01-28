One of the most dedicated volunteers who gives of her time at the new food pantry at the Kernersville Salvation Army Corps Worship and Service Center is herself a beneficiary of the program dating back years to when the pantry was part of the My Brother’s Keeper mission begun at Iglesia Christiana Wesleyana.
For more, see the Thursday, January 24, 2019 edition.
Hearts for helping
One of the most dedicated volunteers who gives of her time at the new food pantry at the Kernersville Salvation Army Corps Worship and Service Center is herself a beneficiary of the program dating back years to when the pantry was part of the My Brother’s Keeper mission begun at Iglesia Christiana Wesleyana.
Previous post: Teacher of the Year
Next post: Piedmont Firefighters Pipes and Drums