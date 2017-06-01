Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

HeartChase

June 1, 2017

Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center (KMC) is partnering with the American Heart Association (AHA) to welcome the community to their first Kernersville HeartChase event on Friday, June 2 from 5 – 8 p.m. at KMC.
For more, see the Thursday, June 1, 2017 edition.

