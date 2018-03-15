Want to find out how healthy you are? The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and the Kernersville Family YMCA are teaming up to present the Healthy Living Expo on Monday, March 19 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the YMCA.
Healthy Living Expo
