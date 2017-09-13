Health Expo

Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church is hosting a new health expo and the church hopes to get the community as excited about healthy living as they are. The first annual Triad Health & Lifestyle Expo 2017 will be held Friday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church’s Family Life Center on Old Winston Road.

