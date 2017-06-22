Hays

Crystal (Lawhorn) Hays, 89, of Kernersville passed away peacefully on June 14th. She moved to Kernersville in 2005 from Kenner, LA and immediately immersed herself into the Senior Center activities, volunteering at the Shepherd’s Center, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, St. Matthews Episcopal Church, and the Board of Directors of Quaker Ridge. Crystal enjoyed all the activities the city offers, especially with her son and his family who live in town.

Preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Steve, her parents Fred and Susan Lawhorn, and her brother Donald.

She is survived by her children Steve, Walt and June Ann,

Daughters in Law Toni and Carol, and son in law Bill. Her sister Linda Harper, husband Charlie and their son and his family. Crystal also had seven grandchildren and nine (soon to be ten) great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Kernersville on July 22, 2017 at 3:00.

The family requests any memorial donations to be sent to the Shepherd’s Center – for the Senior Center of Kernersville.