ASHEBORO- Carol Janet Perdue Hawkins, age 82, of Asheboro was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.

Carol was born October 15, 1937 in Kernersville to Paul and Margaret Perdue.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, David Stafford Hawkins and family.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 6 – 8 PM at Pugh Funeral Home, 437 Sunset Avenue, Asheboro. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 pm at First Assembly of God, 909 Meadowbrook Road, Asheboro with Pastor Kim Snyder officiating.

Memorials may be made to Christian’s United Outreach Center (CUOC), PO Box 784, Ashe-boro, NC 27204.

Remembrances and online condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.