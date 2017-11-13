Hauser

Kernersville – Goldia Smith Hauser, 86, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2017 at Trinity Glen. She was born on January 4, 1931 in Forsyth County, to Carvie Luthur Smith and Mattie Smith. She retired from Lucent Technologies after 30 years of service. Goldia loved her family, friends, bowling, and playing the piano. Mrs. Hauser attended Cornerstone Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lee Hauser.

Surviving are; three sons, Mike Hauser of Kernersville, Eddie Hauser (Lesa) of Midway, and Tim Hauser (Theresa) of Kernersville, seven grandchildren, Eric, Stacy, Charity, Tiffany, Faith, Brittany, Whitney, and three great grandchildren, Tanner, Haven, and Hope.

A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Pastor Charles Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church at 4507 Thomasville Rd. Winston Salem, NC 27107.

