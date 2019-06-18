Hauser

Mrs. Bonita M. Hauser, age 86, of Pinnacle, NC, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home. She was born on May 15, 1933 to William McGee and Allie Nelson McGee.

Mrs. Hauser is loved and will be missed by her three daughters, Wanda Pearman, Vickie (Tim) Whitley, and Johnita (Ron) Bennett ; four stepchildren, Don Hauser (Carol), John Hauser, Jr., Sandra Hauser, and Doris Sue Hauser; brothers, Harold (Carolyn) McGee, Ronald (Peggy) McGee, and Larry McGee; eight grandchildren, Robert John Woods, Michael Dale Woods, Steven “Kash” Walton, Joshua Lee Walton, Kayla Logan-Whitley, Unity N. Duke, Allyson D. Sink and Nathaniel Hauser and fourteen great-grandchildren. She dearly loved her family, spending time at the coast, fishing, camping, and she had a deep love of music, dancing, and gardening.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny L. Hauser; parents, William and Allie McGee; brother, Eugene McGee, son, John Pearman, Jr., and former husband, John Pearman.

A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Brims Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Gerald Jones officiating. Family will receive friends for one hour prior to service.

Interment will follow at Brims Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials or donations may be made to Brims Grove Baptist Church

Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain (http://www.coxneedham.com, www.facebook.com/coxneedham) is respectfully serving the Hauser family.