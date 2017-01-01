If you like a good ghost story around Halloween, or stories of history from simpler times, you’ll want to make sure to take part in Haunted Kernersville, a walking tour in downtown Kernersville this October. Tickets are on sale now and benefit the Kernersville Museum.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, September 14 & 15, 2019 edition.
Haunted Kernersville
If you like a good ghost story around Halloween, or stories of history from simpler times, you’ll want to make sure to take part in Haunted Kernersville, a walking tour in downtown Kernersville this October. Tickets are on sale now and benefit the Kernersville Museum.
Previous post: Hannah
Next post: Chapel rededication