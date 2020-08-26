Hastings

Roger “Dickie” Hastings, Jr., 76, went home to be with his Lord August 26, 2020.

A “Drive Through” time of visiting with the family will be held from 10:30AM until 11:30AM Saturday August 29, 2020 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church. Please enter from the rear of the church parking lot. Flashing lights and honking horns are acceptable to show your love for Dickie.

A lifelong resident of Forsyth County, Dickie was the son of the late Eloise Sapp Hastings and Roger Lagette Hastings, Sr. He was a 1963 graduate of East Forsyth High School. Dickie was a Fire Department Captain with Forsyth County from 1966 to 1986. He retired in 2012 as president of Triad Fire, a fire truck sales and service company. Dickie was also president of Dillon & Hastings Real Estate Company.

He served for numerous Boards of Directors throughout his career including BB&T, Grumman Fire Apparatus, and also served in various capacities with his beloved Sedge Garden United Methodist Church where he had been member for many years.

He was a member of Colonial Country Club where he was always ready for a fun game of golf. He actually got to play in the Pro-Am of the Wyndham Golf Championship in 2009.

Survivors include his loving wife, Carole Taylor Hastings of the home; son, Jeffrey Hastings and his wife Tricia of Kernersville; sister, Betty Ann Clark and Eddie of Kernersville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crisis Control Ministries, or Sedge Garden United Methodist Church.

