Hartle

Mr. Donald Elliott Hartle passed away August 14, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County on April 2, 1936 to the late Meredith Elizabeth Elliott and Howard Amos Hartle. Donald served in the United States Marine Corps for three years and also retired from the Winston Salem Fire Department as Captain with 30 years of service. He enjoyed spending time at the beach playing golf and most of all loved his family dearly. In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by one daughter Sherri Elizabeth Hartle Dyson, granddaughter Erica Elizabeth Dyson, two brothers, and one sister. Surviving are, his loving wife, Wanda Roberson Hartle of 64 years, daughter Donna A. Rogers (Rick), and son Daniel Hartle (Tammy), three Grandchildren, Michael Anderson, Candace Vaughn (Chris), and Matthew Dyson (Melinda), three great grandchildren Addie Anderson, Bailey Vaughn, Brinley Vaughn, and many nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Walkertown with Pastor Jeff Coppley. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Morris Chapel United Methodist Church 2715 Darrow Rd. Walkertown, NC 27051. Online condolences may be directed to www.hayworth-miller.com