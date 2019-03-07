Hart retires from KFRD

After serving with the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) for 32 years, Battalion Chief Boyd Hart, Jr. retired earlier this year.

Hart began his career in fire service as a volunteer firefighter in 1985 at Beeson Crossroads Volunteer Fire & Rescue. In 1987, he went to work part-time for the KFRD.