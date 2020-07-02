Harris

Mrs. Darlene Stroud Harris went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Summerville, SC. She was born October 1, 1952 in Lexington, NC to the late Herman and Magdalene Jones Stroud and grew up surrounded by her aunts, uncles, and cousins who she loved dearly. Darlene was a former resident of Forest City.

She attended schools in Davie County, NC. Darlene earned her RN nursing degree from Gardner Webb University. She received the Florence Nightingale Nursing, Grace C. Lee, and Excellence in Nursing awards. She was a labor and delivery room nurse and worked at Rutherford Regional Hospital, Rutherfordton, NC and Colleton Medical Center, Walterboro, SC before retiring.

Darlene was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Forest City, NC. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers, especially roses. She enjoyed birdwatching with cardinals and hummingbirds being her favorite. She loved the beach and her grand dog, Cooper. Most of all, Darlene loved her grandchildren and spending time with them.

Darlene was preceded in death by her mother and father; brother, Tommy Lee Stroud, an infant brother and sister; and, her brother-in-law, Thomas Edward Harris, Jr.

Mrs. Harris is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Anthony “Tony” Gaston Harris; daughters, Meghan Harris Bryant (Mark) of Summerville, SC and Jordan Ashley Harris of Advance, NC; grandchildren, Lance Anthony Bryant, Ashden Bailey Lindsey Harris, and Aniya Braylee Harris; brothers-in-law, Jim Harris (Ginger) of Mint Hill, NC and Frank Harris (Pam) of Matthews, NC; sister-in-law, Priscilla Harris of Davidson, NC; and, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at James A. Dyal Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Street, Summerville, SC (843) 873-4040. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 pm officiated by Pastor Marvin Green and Reverend Adam Ridenhour.

Flowers will be accepted; or, donations in Darlene’s memory may be sent to Hospice of The Carolina Foothills, Post Office Box 336.Forest City, NC 28043 or March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org.

