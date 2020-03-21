Harris

KERNERSVILLE – Margaret Jean King Harris, 92, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice home. Jean was born on October 8, 1927 in Warren County to the late Robert Alston King and Nettie Wise King. She attended Littleton High School in Littleton, NC and retired from Southern Bell Telephone, where she worked in Directory Assistance. Jean enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James W. “Jimmy” Harris; brothers, Dewitt King, Paul King, Robert King, Clarence King and Arthur King; and sisters, Clara Perkinson, Lucy Frazier, Ellen Umphlett, Ida Bobbitt, Louise Marks, and Martha Jones.

Surviving are three sons, Warren Harris (wife, Debbie) of Pfafftown, Robert Harris of Kernersville, and Scott Harris (wife, Sonya) of Greer, SC; six grandchildren, Nancy Bryan, James McMillan Harris, Megan Harris, Ryan Harris, Jennifer Chism, and Taylor Harris; seven great grandchildren; one brother, Stanley King; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the issues surrounding our communities at this time, there will be a private graveside service for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

