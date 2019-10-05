Harris

Kernersville – Talmadge Lee Harris, 71, went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 5th, 2019 at his home in Kernersville. His friends and family knew him as Tag. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 27th, 1948, he was the son of Lee Adrian Harris and Phyllis Benfield Harris. Tag was preceded in his death by his sister Diane Harris Williams. He was a devoted father to his son Nathan Adrian Harris and is survived by him along with two brothers, Fred Lewis Harris (Jean) of North Topsail Beach, NC, Phil Adrian Harris (Jackie) of Braselton, Georgia and a sister, Debbie Harris Little (Quez) of Morganton, NC, along with many nieces and nephews.

Tag was a United States Army Veteran and served honorably during the Vietnam War as a Private First Class in the Military Police. He was a long time member of Oaklawn Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, NC where he served as the men’s softball coach during the early 1990’s.

Following his Army service, Tag worked for the Alexander County Sheriff’s Department. Later he was a salesman for Pella Window and Doors in Greensboro and Hedgecock Lumber in Kernersville. He also owned and operated Anchor Trucking Company for several years. Tag’s favorite pastimes were playing golfing, fishing, camping and hunting.

A memorial service will be held at Oaklawn Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, NC on Monday, October 14th at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Oaklawn Baptist Church, 3500 Kernersville Road, NC 27107.