Carlton Harker, age 89, passed away on May 8, 2017 in Winston-Salem.

Carlton was born in Le Mars, Iowa, the second son of Vincent and Eleanor Harker. This community suffered in his early years from drought, economic depression, and WWII but was essentially ecumenical and classless and believed education and hard work to be virtues. Armed with only their bicycles, youngsters in Le Mars enjoyed a great degree of freedom to live and grow and learn – so long as they were good and proper.

Following high school, Carlton served a tour with the 82nd and was both shocked and improved by his adventures. Strengthened thereby, Carlton furthered his education at the University of Iowa gaining both a BA and MS in mathematics. Carlton and Rita met in their senior year; Carlton claimed that he knew at once that Rita would bring to him what he lacked and wanted and Rita professed likewise. From this recognition, love rapidly grew. Their union measured 67 years.

Carlton was a practicing actuary for over 60 years and strived without ceasing to be a credit to his profession.

Carlton asserted to the end “it’s not over till it’s over” and claimed the end to be better than the beginning; he strived to “get it right” to the end.

Carlton is survived by his wife, Rita; daughter, Carla Harker, of Winston Salem; son, Douglas Harker, and his wife, Paula, and their daughter, Kayla, of Charlotte.

The funeral service will be Friday, May 12th at 11am a Vogler & Sons Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Rd. There will be a visitation half an hour prior at 10:30am. A gathering of family and friends will take place immediately after the service.