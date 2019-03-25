Hardin

GREENSBORO – Emma James Hardin, 86, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Wesley Long Hospital. Emma was born on October 2, 1932 in Forsyth County, to Willie and Fannie James, the youngest of 13 children. In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hardin.

She graduated from Kernersville High School. She was a member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church where she served her Lord faithfully and was honored with both the UMW Special Recognition and Honorary Pins. Emma was a member of the Page Sunday School Class and the UMC Circle #2. She was also involved with the local VFW, passionate about their work because of the service of four of her brothers in WWII.

She will be greatly missed by a family she treasured and who loved and treasured her.

Surviving are her daughters, Sharon Maynor (Geoff) of Greensboro, and Susan Matthews (Mark) of Durham; four grandchildren, Sarah East (Chad), Scott Maynor, Rachel Owens (Tim) and Taylor Matthews; great grandchildren, Mia & Luke East, and Abby & Hannah Owens; and two sisters, Daisy James and Mabel Cawley.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeff Johnsen officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Perpetual Care Cemetery Fund – Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27455.

