Haney

Mr. Bobby “Craig” Haney, 77, of High Point, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2017.

Craig was born May 13, 1940 in Forsyth County to the late Albert Murphy Haney and Della Yates Haney. He worked for 39 years as an Ink Specialist for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco – Archer and was also a high school baseball coach and served as statistician and bus driver for several high school teams and traveling teams. Craig was a member of Union Cross Moravian Church, where he had been a member from the age of 12. He also served as a board member, sound engineer, and Sunday School teacher there. He was a 31 year member of the Union Cross Fire Department in the Traffic Control Division. In his free time, Craig enjoyed sports photography and was an avid Carolina fan. In addition to his parents, Craig was preceded in death by his brothers, Crayton, Wallace, Bud, Arnold, and Douglas Haney.

Craig is survived by his wife of 55 ½ years, Carolyn Dillard Haney; daughter, Chrissy Haney Johnson and husband Brad; and grandson, Elijah Johnson.

A celebration of Craig’s life was held Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Union Cross Moravian Church with Rev. Russell Williams officiating.

