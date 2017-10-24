Handy

Allen Handy, 54, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, October 22, 2017.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held Friday October 27, 2017 at 11 AM at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Chapel. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service and the entombment will be in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

A native of Forsyth County, Allen was the son of the late Jimmy Lee Handy and Maxine Ellis Handy who survives. He graduated from East Forsyth Class of ’81 and graduated Magna Cum Laude from High Point University. He earned his Manufacturing Engineering Associates Degree and Bachelors Degree in Information Technology. He was the Senior Designer at Box Board Products in Greensboro.

In addition to his father, he also was preceded in death by sisters Karen Handy and Wytonia Hanlon, and a nephew Justin Hanlon.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 27 years Andrea Thompson Handy of the home; mother Maxine Handy of Kernersville; nephew Zachary Hanlon and Laura of Apex; and numerous extended family and friends.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorials are asked to be made to the Forsyth County Humane Society.