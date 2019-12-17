Hamlin

KERNERSVILLE – Carl Lee Hamlin, 69, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Carl was born on May 27, 1950 in Stokes County to Woodrow and Mary Collins Hamlin. Carl was a baseball and Nascar fanatic. He enjoyed eating at C & H Cafeteria with his family and had a huge sweet tooth. Carl was a strong-willed man, who loved to joke and make people laugh. He loved his family, especially his grandbabies and loved animals.

In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Ann Sherman Hamlin; two sisters, Shirley Jean Hamlin and Lois Marie White; two brothers, Wilson Junior Hamlin and Lawrence Gene Hamlin.

Surviving are two daughters, Sherrie Renee Hamlin and husband, Jesus Gevara, and Tammy Hamlin Bonilla and husband, Rene; a son, Johnny Lee Hamlin, five grandchildren, Jessica Bonilla, Margel Campos, Subrina Bonilla, Micheal Gevara, and Wendi Bonilla; five great grandchildren, Kevin H. Bonilla; Gabriel Laura, Maribel Laura, Bradley Reyes, and Natalie Reyes; one sister, Mary Frances Wrenn and husband, Butch; two brothers, Jerry Wayne Hamlin and Timothy Ray Hamlin; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Burial will follow at Bible Revival Church Cemetery. The family will re-ceive friends from 11:00 – 11:45 prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com