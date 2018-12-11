Hamlin

Walnut Cove – Leslie Jean Anderson Hamlin born October 26th, 1946 of Walnut Cove, NC passed away on November 28th, 2018 and is spending her first Christmas in Heaven. Surviving is her husband of 40 years Jesse R Hamlin of Walnut Cove, NC, formally Kernersville, NC. Daughter Anne and Husband Jeff Pearman of Kernersville, NC. Grandchildren John and Lydia Pearman. Daughter Julie Perdue of Stokesdale, NC. Grandchildren Michala and Lane Perdue. Son Daniel Lightly of Salisbury, NC. Son Darren Hamlin of Walnut Cove, NC. Grandchildren Ashlan Hamlin and Jordan Prevette. Daughter Lori and Husband Keith Caperton of Walnut Cove, NC. Grandchildren Courtney and Micheal Caperton. Great-grandchildren Aiden and Harley. Surviving also, her sister Chris and Husband Jim Morgan of Shoreview, MN. Niece Jessica Abel and family. Brother Mike and wife Leslie Anderson and family of CA. Sister-in-law Cheryl Anderson of AZ. Niece Amy Anderson of MN.

Preceding her death, her parents Walter E and Maribel L Anderson from Wisconsin. Brother John Anderson of AZ formally WI. Mother-in-law Mary Ellen Hamlin of Kernersville, NC.

Leslie loved her in-laws the Hamlin’s, Jack Howell and family, Judy Mabe and family and Billy and Georgia Hamlin and family. Thank you for always loving her and treating her like family.

Special thanks to Lori, Jenny, Keith, Darren, and Courtney for being there everyday. Also, thank you to Trellis, Hospice and Palliative care for all their love and support.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on December 16TH, 2018 from 12-3 at the Kernersville Senior Enrichment Center (in the Kernersville library building). 130 E Mountain St Kernersville NC (informal and floating).

Please consider making a donation to the Leslie Hamlin Tribute Fund at ALZ.org.