Hamlin

Kernersville – David Lee Hamlin, 63, passed away on July 3, 2017 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. He was born on March 31, 1954 in Forsyth County to Franklin D. and Fannie Mae Smith Hamlin. David loved all sports, especially racing. He was a huge Duke basketball fan. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Hamlin. He is survived by three sisters, Becky Beane (Larry), Debbie Foster (David), and Lisa Edwards; a sister in law, Angie Hamlin; several special nieces and nephews; three great nieces; and a great nephew. He was affectionately known by his nieces and nephews as “Unkin”. A funeral service for David will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Jerry Whiteheart officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 5:45 pm on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue; Dallas, TX 75231-4596. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.