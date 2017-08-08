The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners could decide on what option they prefer for either renovating or newly replacing the current Hall of Justice at their next public meeting on August 17.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, August 5 & 6, 2017 edition.
Hall of Justice
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners could decide on what option they prefer for either renovating or newly replacing the current Hall of Justice at their next public meeting on August 17.
Previous post: Opiod use
Next post: Big Brothers Big Sisters