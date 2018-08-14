Elite Hair Design and Project:Re3 are hosting a Back-to-School Haircut Fundraiser to benefit Jah Works, Inc. out of Walkertown at Elite Hair Design in Kernersville on Sunday, August 19 from 1 – 5 p.m.
For more, see the Tuesday, August 14, 2018 edition.
Haircut Fundraiser
