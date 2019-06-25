New fire station

On Sunday, June 30, an open house and dedication of Fire Chief Walter M. Summerville, III Memorial Fire Station will be held from 2 – 5 p.m.

Fire Chief Chris Langham explained that Fire Chief Walter M. Summerville, III Memorial Fire Station (Station 42) replaced the former Fire Station 42, which was located on South Park Drive.

Fire Chief Walter M. Summerville, III Memorial Fire Station 42 is located at 1180 Highway 66 South. For more, see the Tuesday, June 25, 2019 edition.