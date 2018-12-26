Guilty plea

A Kernersville woman arrested last year for alleged sex offenses with a male student while she worked as a volunteer at East Forsyth High School has been convicted after pleading guilty in Forsyth Superior Court on Wednesday.

According to area media outlets, Jennifer Anne Pike, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of crimes against nature.