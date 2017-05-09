A former daycare teacher employed by the since closed Sugar and Spice Child Enrichment Center on Union Cross Road pleaded guilty Wednesday to child abuse charges and will now spend two months in jail.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, May 6 & 7, 2017 edition.
Guilty plea
