The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) will soon have a very unique keepsake to display at the new fire station.
KFRD Chief Chris Langham said they are partnering with Atlantic Emergency Solutions to transform their inoperable 1986 Grumman Fire-Cat Apparatus into a communications and presentation podium that will be housed in the training room of the new KFRD Station 42 on Hwy. 66.For more, see the Tuesday, May 8, 2018 edition.
Grumman Fire-Cat Apparatus
