Grumman Fire-Cat Apparatus

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) will soon have a very unique keepsake to display at the new fire station.

KFRD Chief Chris Langham said they are partnering with Atlantic Emergency Solutions to transform their inoperable 1986 Grumman Fire-Cat Apparatus into a communications and presentation podium that will be housed in the training room of the new KFRD Station 42 on Hwy. 66.For more, see the Tuesday, May 8, 2018 edition.