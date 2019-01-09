Grubbs

Winston-Salem – Mrs. Edna Harrold Grubbs, 95, passed away January 9, 2019 at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community. She was born February 4, 1923 in Forsyth County to the late Finley Harrold and Ruth Long Harrold. Mrs. Grubbs was preceded in death by her husband Ephraim Edward Grubbs, Sr.; her son, Ephraim Edward “Butch” Grubbs, Jr.; her grandson, David Harold Grubbs; her sisters, Ruby Stewart and Frances Lanier Bovender and her brother, Raymond Harrold. She was a member of Kernersville Moravian Church. Mrs. Grubbs and her husband were the owners of Grubbs Ford automobile dealership in Kernersville for many years. She is survived by her children, George Ray Grubbs, Sr. (Judy), Crystal Grubbs Creed (Jerry), and Jean Grubbs Blue (Duke); eight grandchildren, Edna “Beth” Grubbs Donaldson, Ephraim E. Grubbs, III (Renee), George Ray Grubbs, Jr., Michael Todd Grubbs, Julie C. Atkins, Kristy C. Rowley (Alex), and Joey Ni-cole Miller (Stacey) and Josh Creed; She is also survived by 16 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Kernersville Moravian Church in the Historic Chapel with the Rev. John G. Rights officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until 2:00pm prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Winston-Salem. Memorials may be made to Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 South Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com .