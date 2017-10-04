Grubbs

Kernersville – Mr. Ephraim E. “Butch” Grubbs, Jr., 75, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Spring Hills Assisted Living in Lake Mary, Florida. Butch was born on February 23, 1942 in Forsyth County to Ephraim Sr. and Edna Harold Grubbs and was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.

Butch was a graduate of Oakridge Military Academy and was a veteran of the US Coast Guard. He worked in the family car business before owning his own dealership and then served as general manager for several dealers throughout southeast NC. He then spent 30 years as a real estate and land development entrepreneur.

He was preceded in death by his father; wife, Doris Simpson Grubbs; and son, David Grubbs.

Surviving are his son, COL Ephraim Grubbs III (Renee); daughter, Beth Donaldson; six grandchildren, Sarah and Andrew Donaldson, Lieph, Adam, Eli and Noah Grubbs; brother, George Grubbs; sisters, Crystal Creed and Jean Grubbs; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 8, 2017 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville, NC with Rev. Rick Carter and Rev. R. Dale Hilton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Fellowship Hall.

Memorials may be made to the David H. Grubbs Memorial Foundation at www.grubbsfoundation.com

